LHC grants interim bail to former DPO in Gujrat police funds case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday granted interim bail to former DPO Gujrat Sohail Zafar Chattha in Gujrat police funds embezzlement case till September 9.

The division bench headed by Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the bail application filed by the former DPO and also issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for the next date of hearing.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the bench that the NAB was holding an inquiry against the petitioner in connection with Gujrat police funds embezzlement case.

He expressed apprehension that the bureau might arrest the petitioner after levelling baseless allegations of corruption.

He pleaded with the court for grant of interim bail to the petitioner.

The court , after recording initial arguments, stopped the bureau from arresting the former DPO Gujrat till September 9 and also sought a reply on the next date of hearing.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched investigations against top police officials over alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees in Gujrat police funds.

NAB claims, the police officers during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, fake vouchers of diesel and alleged ghost employment.