Open Menu

LHC Grants Interim Bail To Former Senator In Ch Adnan Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM

LHC grants interim bail to former Senator in Ch Adnan murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday granted interim bail to former Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Chaudary Tanvir Ali Khan in the former Parliamentary Secretary, Punjab Chaudary Adnan's murder case.

The LHC Justice Abdul Aziz while hearing the bail application of Ch Tanvir, asked him to be involved in the Police investigation and adjourned the hearing till June 25. The court also ordered him to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Sohail on Thursday had cancelled the interim bail and issued arrest warrant of the former Senator for his alleged involvement in the killing of ex-parliamentarian Chaudhry Adnan on which Ch Tanvir approached the LHC for interim bail.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Lahore High Court Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi June Court

Recent Stories

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

4 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

13 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

13 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

13 hours ago
Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

13 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

13 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

13 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

13 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

13 hours ago
 Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan