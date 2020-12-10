UrduPoint.com
LHC Grants Interim Bail To PML-N MPA In AC Manhandling Case

Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Naveed Ali till December 24 in a case registered against him on charges of manhandling and abusing an assistant commissioner (AC).

The court ordered the MPA to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the bail relief.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the bail application. A counsel for the petitioner argued that Pakpattan city police registered a case against the MPA on allegations of abusing and manhandling an assistant commissioner. He contended that the allegations were baseless.

He stated that the assistant commissioner had raided a wedding ceremony and harassed the petitioner and others.

He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client and discharge the case against him.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the petitioner and sought a case record from the police while adjourning the further hearing.

The Pakpattan Police had registered the case number 743/20 under sections 365, 382, 506, 353 and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir against MPA Mian Naveed Ali and others.

