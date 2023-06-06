UrduPoint.com

LHC Grants Interim Bail To PTi Chief In Zile Shah Murder Case

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:57 PM

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case  

The latest reports say that the prosecutor has confirmed to the court that the case is indeed bailable

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) In a latest development, the Lahore High Court approved the interim bail application of the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the Zile Shah murder case.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq presided over the hearing and questioned the prosecutor about the specific legal provisions under which the PTI chief was named in the FIRs.

The prosecutor confirmed that the case was indeed bailable.

The justice further inquired about any evidence linking the accused to the murder, after which the Punjab assistant advocate general read out the FIR in court. The judge emphasized the need to focus on the applicable provisions of the law rather than the identity of the accused.

The court, later, granted bail to the PTI chairman, requiring a surety bond of Rs100,000.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Punjab FIR Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

21 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

33 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

1 hour ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 PM directs to take special measures in budget to p ..

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fati ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.