LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) In a latest development, the Lahore High Court approved the interim bail application of the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the Zile Shah murder case.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq presided over the hearing and questioned the prosecutor about the specific legal provisions under which the PTI chief was named in the FIRs.

The prosecutor confirmed that the case was indeed bailable.

The justice further inquired about any evidence linking the accused to the murder, after which the Punjab assistant advocate general read out the FIR in court. The judge emphasized the need to focus on the applicable provisions of the law rather than the identity of the accused.

The court, later, granted bail to the PTI chairman, requiring a surety bond of Rs100,000.