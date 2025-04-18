- Home
LHC Grants More Time To Arshad Chaiwala On His Plea Against Blocking Of His ID Card, Passport
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:37 PM
NADRA, Passport Officials say Arshad Khan is an Afghan national while Afghan citizens are being repatriated
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday granted more time to Arshad Khan known as “Arshad Chaiwala” on a petition challenging blocking of his national identity card and passport.
Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC presided over the hearing of the petition, which submitted that Arshad Khan’s identity documents were blocked without any valid reason. The petitioner argued that NADRA is demanding proof of residence from before 1978, which is impossible to provide.
During the hearing, the officials from NADRA and the Passport Office submitted a report to the court stating that Arshad Khan's documents were blocked based on verified reports from intelligence agencies.
The report claims that Arshad Khan is an Afghan national, and under current government policy, Afghan citizens are being repatriated.
Arshad Khan’s counsel requested additional time to submit a response, which the court accepted, adjourning the hearing until April 22.
It may be mentioned here that Arshad Khan rose to fame due to his striking blue eyes while working at a tea stall in Islamabad. He has since gained widespread recognition and has opened a hotel in the United Kingdom.
