LHC Grants Nawaz Bail On Medical Grounds In Sugar Mills Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

LHC grants Nawaz bail on medical grounds in sugar mills case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) Division Bench on Friday granted bail to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) Division Bench on Friday granted bail to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The bench directed the beneficiary for furnishing two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each to avail the relief.

The bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the post-arrest bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for release of his elder brother,Nawaz Sharif, for medical treatment.

