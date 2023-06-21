LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in lawyer murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted ad-interim protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 3 in senior advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case.

The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman for the protective bail.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

The counsel for Imran advanced arguments in favour of bail and requested for grant of protective bail to enable his client to appear in the relevant court.

However, Additional Advocate General Punjab Ghulam Sarwar Nihung opposed the bail plea and requested the bench for its dismissal.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted protective bail to Imran Khan till July 3.

Senior advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed at airport road in Quetta on June 6.

Imran Khan and others had been nominated as accused in the case.