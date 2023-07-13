Open Menu

LHC Grants Protective Bail To Imran Khan In May-9 Vandalism Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 09:57 PM

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday granted protective bail till July 25 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case of attacking sensitive installations and setting a metro station on fire in Rawalpindi

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the bail petition of the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

New Town police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking sensitive installations, offices and stone pelting at the buildings and setting a metro station on fire, during May-9 riots.

