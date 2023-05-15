LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust Case till May 23

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI chairman, appeared before the court to seek protective bail in the said case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed protective bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in Al-Qadir Trust case. The court granted her bail till May 23 in the said case.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the Lahore High Court along with her husband Imran Khan. The PTI workers and leaders were also present there.

