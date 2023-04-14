UrduPoint.com

LHC Grants Protective Bail To Imran Till April 26

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till April 26 in a case, registered at Ramna police station, Islamabad.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition, filed by Imran Khan, who also remained present during the proceedings.

During the proceedings, Imran's counsel read out the FIR and submitted that his client wanted to appear before the court concerned, but feared for his arrest.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of protective bail to his client to enable him to appear before the court concerned.

At this, the court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till April 26 and directed him to appear before the court concerned.

On April 6, the Ramna police registered a case against Imran Khan on a complaint of Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed under Section of 500, 505 and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code, for using inappropriate language against the institutions.

