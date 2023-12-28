Open Menu

LHC Grants Protective Bail To PTI Candidate

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Ahmad Ali, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PP-35 (Wazirabad), till January 8 and directed him to approach the relevant court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Ahmad Ali, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PP-35 (Wazirabad), till January 8 and directed him to approach the relevant court.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the candidate for grant of protective bail.

The petitioner submitted that police had registered a case against him on charges of facilitating accused involved in May-9 violence. He submitted that he had filed nomination papers to contest election from PP-35 (Wazirabad) and wanted to appear before the returning officer for scrutiny of his nomination papers but it was feared that police might arrest him. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to enable him to approach the relevant court.

