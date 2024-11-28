LHC Grants Protective Bail To Salman Akram Raja In Nov 24 Protest Case
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja until December 6 in a case registered by the Islamabad police related to the November 24 protest
Earlier, Salman Akram Raja, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.
During the hearing, Raja's counsel argued that his client, who serves as the PTI's secretary general, had been nominated in a case registered by the Khanna Police Station in Islamabad. He stated that his client might be arrested in connection with the case and requested the court to grant protective bail, allowing Raja to appear before the relevant court.
After hearing the arguments, the court granted protective bail to Salman Akram Raja and directed him to approach the concerned court.
