LHC Grants Protective Bail To Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Azam Swati Till 27th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM

LHC grants protective bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Azam Swati till 27th

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders - Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Azam Swati - till March 27

The bench granted protective bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases and Azam Swati in one case.

The bench granted protective bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases and Azam Swati in one case.

The bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the petitions filed by the PTI leaders for the protective bail.

The petitioner's counsel had argued before the court that the Islamabad police had registered cases against the PTI leaders under terrorism charges. He submitted that his clients wanted to appear before the court concerned but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his clients.

