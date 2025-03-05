Open Menu

LHC Halts Direct Recruitment Of Senior Registrars (Cardiology) Through PPSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LHC halts direct recruitment of senior registrars (Cardiology) through PPSC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the process of direct recruitment of senior registrars (Cardiology) by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) until further notice.

Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Medical Officer (Cardiology) Dr. Asif Rehmat and three others. The court also sought a reply from the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

During the proceedings, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, representing the petitioners, argued that his clients were serving as medical officers (Cardiology) in public sector hospitals and were eligible for promotion to senior registrar positions.

However, despite repeated requests, the relevant authorities had failed to convene a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee.

He contended that instead of promoting eligible medical officers, the department had opted to recruit new senior registrars through the PPSC, a move he termed unjust and illegal. He requested the court to suspend the recruitment process until the promotion matter was resolved.

After hearing the arguments, the court halted the direct recruitment process and directed the health authorities to submit a response.

