LHC Halts Direct Recruitment Of Senior Registrars (Cardiology) Through PPSC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the process of direct recruitment of senior registrars (Cardiology) by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) until further notice.
Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Medical Officer (Cardiology) Dr. Asif Rehmat and three others. The court also sought a reply from the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.
During the proceedings, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, representing the petitioners, argued that his clients were serving as medical officers (Cardiology) in public sector hospitals and were eligible for promotion to senior registrar positions.
However, despite repeated requests, the relevant authorities had failed to convene a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee.
He contended that instead of promoting eligible medical officers, the department had opted to recruit new senior registrars through the PPSC, a move he termed unjust and illegal. He requested the court to suspend the recruitment process until the promotion matter was resolved.
After hearing the arguments, the court halted the direct recruitment process and directed the health authorities to submit a response.
Recent Stories
BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..
Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj
Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC halts direct recruitment of senior registrars (Cardiology) through PPSC2 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT participates in Multinational Ex KOMODO -25 in Indonesia2 minutes ago
-
Wani urges int’l community to pressurize India to stop Kashmiris genocide12 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel invites Chinese manufacturers to set up E-vehicle plant in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt leads PBM’s Ramazan initiative to provide 5 million meals12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: The holy month of patience, self-discipline32 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr. Lubna Zaheer appointed Chairperson of Punjab PEMRA Council of Complaints32 minutes ago
-
18000 litres ghee spills on road after container turns turtle52 minutes ago
-
87 senior registrars of anesthesia recruited1 hour ago
-
Tripartite talks imperative on Kashmir issue: Barrister Sultan1 hour ago
-
India distracking youth through 5th generation warfare: AJK PM1 hour ago