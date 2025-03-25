LHC halts dog culling campaign in Lahore Division

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered an immediate suspension of the dog culling campaign in Lahore Division until further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered an immediate suspension of the dog culling campaign in Lahore Division until further orders.

The court also directed a provincial law officer to seek instructions and present them at the next hearing.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Airaj Hassan and others.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that stray dogs in Lahore Division are being exterminated illegally. He submitted that despite the formulation of a policy to control stray dogs through vaccination, the administration continues to shoot and kill them.

He claimed that over the past two weeks, more than a thousand dogs have been shot dead. He requested the court to ensure the implementation of the Animal Birth Control Policy instead of resorting to culling.

Subsequently, the court issued a stay order against the ongoing dog culling campaign and instructed the provincial law officer to provide an official response at the next hearing.