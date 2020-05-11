LHC hearing Chaudhary brothers’ case dissolved

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Farooq Haider who was member of the bench distanced himself after LHCBA President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich objected to his presence, saying that he had represented Chaudhary brothers several times before the courts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) The Lahore High Court bench constituted earlier for hearing of petition of PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has been dissolved.

The Sources say that Justice Farooq Haider distanced himself from the bench seized with the hearing of the petition after Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich objected to the presence of Justice Haider on the bench.

Warraich had said that Justice Haider represented Chaudharys several times before the courts, so he could not hear the matter. At this, Justice Haider distanced himself from the bench.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, the member of the bench, asked the LHC Chief Justice to constitute a new bench the petition.

Earlier, Chaudhry brothers approached the Lahore High Court challenging powers of NAB chairman and others, alleging that the anti-graft body was involved in political engineering. The petitioners had said that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal reopened 19-year-old assets beyond means case against them in which the anti-graft body failed to prove anything.

“The NAB chairman does not have authority to reopen a 19-year-old case. We belong to a political family are being politically victimized. The court should declare the NAB chairman’s step as illegal,” said Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.