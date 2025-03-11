LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced efficiency

In a major step towards digital transformation, the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) mobile application and website are being upgraded to provide real-time information to litigants and lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a major step towards digital transformation, the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) mobile application and website are being upgraded to provide real-time information to litigants and lawyers.

As per a press release issued here on Tuesday, the new system will allow users to check which bench is hearing which case in a particular court, as per the cause list.

The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Lahore High Court IT Wing have already completed the necessary work, and the feature is expected to go live soon.

In another development, the LHC, in collaboration with PITB, has launched a location-based attendance system for its staff.

A dedicated mobile app has been introduced on the Android Play Store for officers and staff working at the Lahore High Court's Principal Seat in Lahore, as well as its benches in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi. The app will soon be available on i-phones as well. All staff members will mark their attendance via the mobile app, while supervisory officers will have access to attendance records for monitoring purposes.

LHC Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum, has emphasized the importance of leveraging information technology to enhance judicial efficiency. These initiatives mark a significant step towards modernizing court procedures and improving accessibility for all stakeholders.