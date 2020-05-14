LHC introduces new measures to check COVID-19 spread

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday introduced new measures to check the spread of COVID-19 at its premises after a couple of staff members were found positive for the lethal virus.

According to a LHC circular issued here, the entry of police officers and officials had been restricted.

The police officers, government officers and officials summoned by the court will be allowed to enter the premises with concerned law officers. It added.

The circular stated that no litigant is allowed to enter the premises except those who are summoned in person by the courts.

It further stated that the steps have been taken to ensure safety of judges, lawyers and litigant public.

Earlier, on March 19, the LHC approved different precautionary measures to be observed by all visiting the court.