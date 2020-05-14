UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Introduces New Measures To Check COVID-19 Spread

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

LHC introduces new measures to check COVID-19 spread

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday introduced new measures to check the spread of COVID-19 at its premises after a couple of staff members were found positive for the lethal virus.

According to a LHC circular issued here, the entry of police officers and officials had been restricted.

The police officers, government officers and officials summoned by the court will be allowed to enter the premises with concerned law officers. It added.

The circular stated that no litigant is allowed to enter the premises except those who are summoned in person by the courts.

It further stated that the steps have been taken to ensure safety of judges, lawyers and litigant public.

Earlier, on March 19, the LHC approved different precautionary measures to be observed by all visiting the court.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Police Lawyers March All Government Court

Recent Stories

Russia, Venezuela Preparing Video Conference of In ..

32 seconds ago

European Lawmakers Call for Sanctions Against Hung ..

33 seconds ago

Islamabad Capital Territory admin slaps Rs 2.9 mln ..

35 seconds ago

Iran warns of virus cluster spread, says 71 more d ..

36 seconds ago

Pompeo Calls on China to Stop Attempts to Steal CO ..

38 seconds ago

Landslide kills three women in Tehsil Mamoond

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.