LHC Issue Notice On Appeals By 51 Convicts In May-9 Violence Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the prosecution on appeals filed by 51 convicts against their sentences in May 9 case.

A division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the appeals filed by Shiraz and other convicts.

The defense counsel argued before the court that the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court convicted their clients contrary to the facts. They submitted that the prosecution failed to present any concrete evidence against their clients, and no forensic analysis of the material against the convicts was conducted.

They further submitted that the accused were ordinary citizens who were arrested from the nearby area of the incident and later nominated in the case. They pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction of their clients and order their release.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the appeals until October 8 and issued notices to the prosecution, seeking a reply.

On March 31, 2024, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced 51 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers to five years each in prison for attacking the Gujranwala Cantonment during the May 9 protests.

