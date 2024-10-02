LHC Issue Notice On Appeals By 51 Convicts In May-9 Violence Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the prosecution on appeals filed by 5
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the prosecution on appeals filed by 51 convicts against their sentences in May 9 case.
A division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the appeals filed by Shiraz and other convicts.
The defense counsel argued before the court that the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court convicted their clients contrary to the facts. They submitted that the prosecution failed to present any concrete evidence against their clients, and no forensic analysis of the material against the convicts was conducted.
They further submitted that the accused were ordinary citizens who were arrested from the nearby area of the incident and later nominated in the case. They pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction of their clients and order their release.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the appeals until October 8 and issued notices to the prosecution, seeking a reply.
On March 31, 2024, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced 51 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers to five years each in prison for attacking the Gujranwala Cantonment during the May 9 protests.
Recent Stories
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang4 minutes ago
-
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservation4 minutes ago
-
Malik criticizes PTI for disrupting economic activity in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari5 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs9 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA9 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case9 minutes ago
-
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan9 minutes ago
-
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused18 minutes ago
-
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'18 minutes ago