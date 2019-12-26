UrduPoint.com
LHC Issues Detailed Verdict On Bail Of Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

LHC issues detailed verdict on bail of Rana Sana Ullah

Justice Chaudhary who passed the order observed that there are many lapse in case of the prosecution.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued detailed judgement regarding the bail of PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in 15 kg heroin case.

The written judgment many lapse in the prosecution case, observing that the lapse were visible and indicated that the "guilt of the petitioner (Sanaullah) needs further probe and his case calls for further inquiry".

Justice Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad allowed post-arrest bail petition moved by former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in narcotics case, with directives to him to submit two surety bonds of Rs 1 million each.

“A messenger was then sent with the order to the Lahore camp jail to deliver it to deliver it to the jail superintendent so he may sign and attest it and send it back to the court,” said a judicial officer with the Lahore High Court.

“Sanaullah will then be released by the jail on bail if he is not experiencing imprisonment in any other case,” said the detailed verdict.

Justice Chaudhary observed: “Lapses in the prosecution case noted above are visible on surface of record like non-preparation of recovery memos at the place of recovery, non-investigation regarding involvement of petitioner in running a network of smuggling of narcotics and sending only 20 grams of contraband out of the total quantity of 15 kilograms heroin allegedly recovered from possession of petitioner do indicate prima facie that guilt of the petitioner needs further probe and his case calls for further inquiry,”.

