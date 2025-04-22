LHC Issues New SOPs For District Courts To Curb Fake Cases, Treasury Fraud
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:09 PM
In a landmark move to tackle the growing issue of fraudulent case filings and financial irregularities, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all district courts in Punjab
According to a LHC press release issued on Tuesday, the new SOPs, approved by the Administrative Committee of the Lahore High Court, make it mandatory for litigants to complete an Information Sheet at the time of case filing. This form must include the signature or thumb impression of the petitioner, plaintiff, or litigant, along with a photograph. However, physical appearance in court for the photograph is not required; it can be submitted remotely via webcam.
Moreover, the Information Sheet must contain the litigant’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and mobile phone number on the first page. The step comes in response to a surge in fake and fictitious cases being filed in district courts across the province using forged documents and false identities. These scams enabled fraudulent withdrawals of public funds from the government treasury, using the Names of genuine litigants.
The action has already been initiated against individuals involved in such schemes on the orders of the chief justice. The newly introduced SOPs are aimed at preventing further misuse of the judicial system and safeguarding public funds.
