Open Menu

LHC Issues New SOPs For District Courts To Curb Fake Cases, Treasury Fraud

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:09 PM

LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fake cases, treasury fraud

In a landmark move to tackle the growing issue of fraudulent case filings and financial irregularities, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all district courts in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a landmark move to tackle the growing issue of fraudulent case filings and financial irregularities, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all district courts in Punjab.

According to a LHC press release issued on Tuesday, the new SOPs, approved by the Administrative Committee of the Lahore High Court, make it mandatory for litigants to complete an Information Sheet at the time of case filing. This form must include the signature or thumb impression of the petitioner, plaintiff, or litigant, along with a photograph. However, physical appearance in court for the photograph is not required; it can be submitted remotely via webcam.

Moreover, the Information Sheet must contain the litigant’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and mobile phone number on the first page. The step comes in response to a surge in fake and fictitious cases being filed in district courts across the province using forged documents and false identities. These scams enabled fraudulent withdrawals of public funds from the government treasury, using the Names of genuine litigants.

The action has already been initiated against individuals involved in such schemes on the orders of the chief justice. The newly introduced SOPs are aimed at preventing further misuse of the judicial system and safeguarding public funds.

Recent Stories

School admission campaign launched

School admission campaign launched

1 minute ago
 KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle mark ..

KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

1 minute ago
 LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fa ..

LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fake cases, treasury fraud

1 minute ago
 AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract pat ..

AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin ..

1 minute ago
 YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of c ..

YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of cooperation, inclusion

1 minute ago
 Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minis ..

Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister

5 minutes ago
Experts pledge zero waste Pakistan on World Earth ..

Experts pledge zero waste Pakistan on World Earth Day

5 minutes ago
 Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed ..

Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears

5 minutes ago
 ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NU ..

ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NUST

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector ..

Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement

16 minutes ago
 Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation

16 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan