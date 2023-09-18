LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IG Islamabad in Pervez Elahi case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has passed the orders on plea moved by wife of Chaudhary Pervez Elahi challenging his arrest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday took a significant step by issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant for the Inspector-General of Islamabad police due to his failure to present former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi before the court, despite prior orders.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf made this decision during hearing of a petition filed by Parvez Elahi's wife. While the Attock District Police Officer (DPO) and the Rawalpindi Chief Police Officer (CPO) appeared before the court as summoned, the Inspector-General failed to do so.

Addressing the DPO and CPO, Justice Rauf observed that they were appearing before the court for the second time. Both officers submitted their responses to the show-cause notice issued by the court.

When inquired about the whereabouts of the Inspector-General, the public prosecutor stated that the IG had responded to the show-cause notice.

Justice Rauf expressed his dissatisfaction, emphasizing that the court had summoned the IG and expected his presence.

The judge expressed concern that the official was not taking the court's orders seriously, despite previously issuing a bailable arrest warrant with a lenient approach.

In response, the public prosecutor mentioned that the IG had official commitments in Islamabad. The judge then asked how the IG intended to appear before the court.

Ultimately, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the Inspector-General.

The court issued a contempt of court notice to the relevant Superintendent of Police (SP) for failing to execute the bailable arrest warrant for the IG.

The court also expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the Attock Jail superintendent and responded by issuing a bailable arrest warrant for him.