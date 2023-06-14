UrduPoint.com

LHC Issues Notice In Shehryar Afridi Detention Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023

LHC issues notice in Shehryar Afridi detention case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday issued notices to Chief Secretary,Inspector General of Police Punjab,Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer Rawalpindi against the detention order of former State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi case.

According to details, the former minister had filed a writ petition challenging the detention order in the LHC Rawalpindi bench.

Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz accepting the application issued notices to the concerned and asked to appear before the court on June 20 for further proceeding.



