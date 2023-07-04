LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in May-9 vandalism cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices on post-arrest bail petitions of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, in the cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, during May-9 vandalism

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the bail petitions of Khadija Shah.

The petitioner's counsel advanced initial arguments during the proceedings and argued that his client had been sent to jail on judicial remand and his custody was no longer required for investigation.

However, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) dismissed post arrest bail petitions of his client in both cases against the facts, he added. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of ATC and grant benefit of bail to Khadija Shah in both cases.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, whereas the Gulberg police had registered a case for attacking Askari Tower.