LHC issues notice on plea against BISP name change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Federal government and others for July 22 on a petition against changing name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The BISP secretary and Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali assisted the court and submitted that they appeared in response to the court notice on a civil miscellaneous application.

They answered various court queries about BISP Act, its formation and various initiatives launched under it.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also briefed the court about aim and launch of BISP.

Subsequently, the court, after recording arguments of parties, issued notice to federal government and others and sought reply till July 22.