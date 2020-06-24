UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Issues Notice On Plea Against BISP Name Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

LHC issues notice on plea against BISP name change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Federal government and others for July 22 on a petition against changing name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The BISP secretary and Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali assisted the court and submitted that they appeared in response to the court notice on a civil miscellaneous application.

They answered various court queries about BISP Act, its formation and various initiatives launched under it.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also briefed the court about aim and launch of BISP.

Subsequently, the court, after recording arguments of parties, issued notice to federal government and others and sought reply till July 22.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Qamar Zaman Kaira Asad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party July Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

55 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

2 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.