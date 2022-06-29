UrduPoint.com

LHC Issues Notice On Plea To Quash FIR Against PTI Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Punjab government and Inspector General of police (IGP) Punjab for July 1 on a petition seeking quashment of FIR, registered by Shahdara police, against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers during party's recent long march.

Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the petition filed by PTI leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the petitioner and co-accused had obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the court concerned in the case registered by Shahdara police against them.

He pleaded that the case was registered with malafide intentions and all allegations were baseless. He submitted that the petitioner, other co-accused had nothing to do with alleged offences and they were innocent.

The counsel pleaded with the court to quash the FIR.

At this, the court issued notices to the respondents for July 1 and sought reply.

Shahdara police had registered FIR No 2752, against the PTI leaders and workers under sections 353, 186, 435, 431, 148, 149 of Pakistan Penal Code along with section 7 of Anti-terrorism Act.

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Long March Rashid July FIR

More Stories From Pakistan

