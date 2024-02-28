Open Menu

LHC Issues Notice On Shibli Faraz's Plea For Details Of Cases

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 07:21 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents for March 8 on a petition, filed by former federal minister Shibli Faraz, seeking details of cases registered against him

The single bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that several cases were registered against his client. He submitted that the exact number of cases were not known. He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents, including the FIA and Punjab Police, to provide details of cases against his client.

At this, the court issued notices to the respondents for March 8 and sought reply.

