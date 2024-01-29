The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for January 30 on a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of 'peacock' electoral symbol

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for January 30 on a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of 'peacock' electoral symbol.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab.

The petitioner's counsel had argued before the court that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was contesting election from provincial assembly constituency PP-32 after being granted permission by the Supreme Court in this regard.

He submitted that an application was filed for allotment of a peacock electoral symbol but the returning officer refused to accept the application and allotted a donkey-cart electoral symbol to his client. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of peacock electoral symbol.

The court, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel, issued notice to the ECP for January 30 and sought reply to the petition.