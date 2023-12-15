A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition by former PTI chairman Imran Khan challenging his disqualification in the Toshakhana case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition by former PTI chairman Imran Khan challenging his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The bench also issued notices on another plea filed by PTI, contesting the ECP's order for fresh intra-party polls.

The five-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard both the petitions.

During the proceedings, Justice Hassan noted the need to address jurisdiction issues before formal proceedings.

He further remarked that it would not be appropriate to hear the case in the absence of the commission's counsel after being informed that he was on leave.

At this stage, petitioners' counsel Barrister Ali Zafar submitted that the ECP had given the date of February 8 for the elections.

Justice Shahid Karim observed " We hear the parties in the disqualification case by issuing notice," adding that the LHC had the authority to hear the petition.

Subsequently, the bench issued notices and adjourned hearing of both petitions.