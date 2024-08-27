Open Menu

LHC Issues Notice To Govt On Plea Against Decision To Shut Down Utility Stores

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 06:56 PM

LHC issues notice to govt on plea against decision to shut down utility stores

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal government and other respondents for September 4 on a petition challenging the decision to shut down utility stores across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal government and other respondents for September 4 on a petition challenging the decision to shut down utility stores across the country.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi heard the petition filed by Muzammil Rafique.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client had been serving in utility stores for the past ten years. He argued that the utility stores not only pay billions of rupees in taxes but also earn Rs 2 billion in net profit.

He submitted that the decision would result in the unemployment of 11,000 people.

He further submitted that the decision was a violation of the Companies Act, which outlines the complete procedure for shutting down a company. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the federal government and other respondents for September 4 and sought a reply.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Company September Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

4 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

4 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

4 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan