LHC issues notice to IGP on plea against arrest of Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab for April 29 on a petition challenging arrest of PML-N MNA Javed Latif.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by Munawar Latif, brother of Javed Latif,against the arrest.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Javed Latif was a MNA and he was arrested without getting approval from Speaker National Assembly.

He submitted that without fulfilling legal requirements, there was no justification for the arrest. He claimed that the CIA police had kept the MNA in illegally custody.

The court, after recording initial arguments,issued notice to the IGP for April 29 and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on Tuesday (April 27) after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in defaming state institutions case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.