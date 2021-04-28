UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Issues Notice To IGP On Plea Against Arrest Of Javed Latif

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:19 PM

LHC issues notice to IGP on plea against arrest of Javed Latif

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab for April 29 on a petition challenging arrest of PML-N MNA Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab for April 29 on a petition challenging arrest of PML-N MNA Javed Latif.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by Munawar Latif, brother of Javed Latif,against the arrest.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Javed Latif was a MNA and he was arrested without getting approval from Speaker National Assembly.

He submitted that without fulfilling legal requirements, there was no justification for the arrest. He claimed that the CIA police had kept the MNA in illegally custody.

The court, after recording initial arguments,issued notice to the IGP for April 29 and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on Tuesday (April 27) after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in defaming state institutions case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

Related Topics

National Assembly Lahore High Court Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CIA March April FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Two dacoits killed in exchange of fire with police ..

4 minutes ago

Rizwan in top 10 of ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament ends Brexit saga with trade de ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament Ratified EU-UK Trade Agreement

2 minutes ago

Increased fish stocks recorded in Abu Dhabi waters

21 minutes ago

Fawad congratulates Farrukh Habib on appointment a ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.