UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Issues Notice To NAB For Feb 17 On Hamza's Bail Plea

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

LHC issues notice to NAB for Feb 17 on Hamza's bail plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for February 17 on a bail petition filed by Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard the post-arrest petition filed by Hamza Shehbaz.

Advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz represented Hamza Shehbaz before the court and stated that the bureau launched investigations against their client and his family members over charges of assets beyond means and money-laundering. They submitted that the bureau arrested Hamza on June 11, 2019, whereas, he remained on physical remand for 84 days.  They submitted that the LHC dismissed post arrest bail petition filed by Hamza on February 20, 2020 and the LHC verdict was assailed before the Apex court through an appeal.

They submitted that during the pendency of the appeal, NAB chairman filed reference against Hamza and 15 other accused in the accountability court, whereas it consisted of 58 volumes and 110 prosecution witnesses were cited in the Calendar.

The counsel submitted that during the pendency of the appeal, it transpired that certain new grounds had become available to urge before the high court after the trial court informed the Apex court that it needed 10-12 months time for conclusion of the trial in view of record and prosecution witnesses. They submitted that the appeal was not pressed in the Apex court, therefore, it was dismissed as not pressed.

They submitted that the conclusion of the trial was not within sight in the near future, hence, their client was entitled to relief of bail on hardship basis. They submitted that investigations had been completed and nothing had to be recovered from Hamza whereas progress in trial was very slow as only 5 out of 110 witnesses had been cross examined so far.  They pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail as their client's incarceration for an indefinite period wasequal to punishment before the trial.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to NAB for February 17 and sought a reply.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Progress February June 2019 Post Family From Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

1 minute ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italyâ€™s ..

46 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

1 hour ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Touristsâ€™ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phoneâ€™ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.