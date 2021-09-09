UrduPoint.com

LHC Issues Notice To NAB In Barjees Tahir Assets Case

LHC issues notice to NAB in Barjees Tahir assets case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for Sept 27, on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former Federal minister Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the petition in which Barjees challenged the NAB summons.

Counsel for the petitioner, Mian Ali Ashfaq, said NAB summoned his client for Sept 10 on the charge of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.

He said it was feared that the PML-N leader might be arrested.

The NAB prosecutor said that NAB did not want to arrest Barjees Tahir.

Justice Shahbaz remarked that in many cases, it had happened that NAB would summon an accused and arrest him during his appearance later on.

The court directed the prosecutor to find out about the arrest warrants and then inform the court. The hearing was adjourned till Sept 27.

