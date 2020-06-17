LHC issues notice to NAB on Chaudhry brothers' petitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for July 6 on petitions, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, against three inquiries by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem issued notices on petitions filed by Chaudhry brothers.

A counsel on behalf of Chaudhry brothers argued before the bench that the bureau launched investigations against his clients on charges of misuse of authority, willful default and assets beyond means in 2000.

He submitted that the bureau had failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years. He submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board recommended closure of the investigation in 2017 and 2018 but it was not closed due to mala fide intentions.

He submitted that the NAB chairman had on February 14, 2019 ordered bifurcation and reinvestigations of matter. He contended that the investigations and subsequent proceedings were illegal. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the investigations being illegal.

The bench, after hearing arguments, issued notices to bureau for July 6 and sought reply.