UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Issues Notice To NAB On MPA Petition

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

LHC issues notice to NAB on MPA petition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for July 28 on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena challenging an inquiry into assets beyond means against him.

The division bench headed by Justice Masud Abid Naqvi heard the petition filed by the MPA.

A counsel on behalf of the MPA argued before the court that NAB had been issuing call-up notices to the petitioner in an impugned inquiry about alleged amassment of assets beyond means.

He stated that the petitioner made several requests to the bureau for furnishing him details of the complaint but nothing had been provided to him.

The counsel said that all assets owned by the petitioner were already declared in tax documents and NAB had complete record of them.

He pleaded with the bench to set aside the call-up notices after declaring the impugned inquiryas unlawful.

The bench , after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the bureau for July 28 and sought reply.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau July All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

13 minutes ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

26 minutes ago

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

2 hours ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.