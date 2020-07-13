LHC issues notice to NAB on MPA petition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for July 28 on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena challenging an inquiry into assets beyond means against him.

The division bench headed by Justice Masud Abid Naqvi heard the petition filed by the MPA.

A counsel on behalf of the MPA argued before the court that NAB had been issuing call-up notices to the petitioner in an impugned inquiry about alleged amassment of assets beyond means.

He stated that the petitioner made several requests to the bureau for furnishing him details of the complaint but nothing had been provided to him.

The counsel said that all assets owned by the petitioner were already declared in tax documents and NAB had complete record of them.

He pleaded with the bench to set aside the call-up notices after declaring the impugned inquiryas unlawful.

The bench , after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the bureau for July 28 and sought reply.