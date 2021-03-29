UrduPoint.com
LHC Issues Notice To NAB On Shehbaz Sharif’s Plea For Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:48 PM

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s plea for bail

A LHC two-member bench comprising Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Goral passed the order on petition of Shehbaz Sharif and put off further hearing until April 13.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nwes-March 29th, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued on Monday a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to respond to a petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif seeking post-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

A Division bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Goral heard the bail plea of the opposition leader. After an initial hearing, the court directed the bureau to file its response by next hearing slated for April 13.

Shehbaz’s lawyers Amjad Pervaiz and Azam Nazir Tarar contended before the court that the money laundering reference had already been filed against the opposition leader while the trial is ongoing.

They said he has been imprisoned for months and therefore, the court should order his release on bail.

The counsel said the corruption watchdog has already taken all relevant record from him. Besides, they added no charges of financial irregularities have been proven against him. He asked the court to order release of his client on bail.

