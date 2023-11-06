LHC issues notices in Fawad Chaudary case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday issued notice to Director General(DG) Anti-Corruption, Punjab over issuing notice to former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudary in alleged land grabbing case.

According to details, Faisal Chaudary Advocate had filed an application in the LHC Rawalpindi bench requesting to suspend the notice and prevent the Anti-Corruption department from arresting the Fawad Chaudary.

Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza accepting the application issued notice to the DG Anti-corruption and asked him to appear before the court on November 8 for further proceeding.