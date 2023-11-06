Open Menu

LHC Issues Notices In Fawad Chaudary Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

LHC issues notices in Fawad Chaudary case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday issued notice to Director General(DG) Anti-Corruption, Punjab over issuing notice to former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudary in alleged land grabbing case.

According to details, Faisal Chaudary Advocate had filed an application in the LHC Rawalpindi bench requesting to suspend the notice and prevent the Anti-Corruption department from arresting the Fawad Chaudary.

Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza accepting the application issued notice to the DG Anti-corruption and asked him to appear before the court on November 8 for further proceeding.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Punjab Rawalpindi November From Court

Recent Stories

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

33 minutes ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan