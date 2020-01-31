UrduPoint.com
LHC Issues Notices In Number Plates Case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government high officials and others for Feb 13 on a petition questioning delay in provision of vehicle number plates and registration cards by the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the petition filed by Mian Shabir Asmail Advocate.

Earlier, Excise and Taxation Department secretary stated before the court that 1.7 million number plates and 0.53 million registration cards were outstanding.

He submitted that negotiations were in progress with a company of a Federal ministry for provision of number plates.

He submitted that the company had been approached with an aim to provide low cast number plates.

He stated that the previous contract was terminated after an increase in Dollar exchange rate, he submitted in response to a query.

At this, the court issued notice to Punjab chief secretary and others and also sought a report. The court also directed for apprising quarters concerned about the problems being faced by the ordinary citizens in the issuance of number plates.

The court also sought an implementation report about the use of helmet and E-Challan.

