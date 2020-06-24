LHC issues notices in PIA plane crash probe case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Secretary Aviation and others for July 28 on a petition seeking direction to stop the ongoing investigation into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) May 22 plane crash and constitute a judicial commission for the probe.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan issued notices on a petition filed by Ihtisham Haider.