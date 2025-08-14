LHC issues notices on petition by 3 ex-lawmakers challenging disqualification

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents for August 18 on a petition, filed by three former lawmakers challenging their disqualification following convictions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents for August 18 on a petition, filed by three former lawmakers challenging their disqualification following convictions.

Justice Khalid Ishaq issued the notices on the petition filed by Ahmad Khan Bachar, Ahmad Chattha, and Junaid Afzal Sahi, who have also sought a halt to by-elections in their constituencies.

Barrister Shehzad Shaukat represented the petitioners and argued that the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had handed down sentences to the petitioners in cases related to the May 9 incidents, but the ECP disqualified them without receiving a reference from the assembly speaker. He further submitted that even the speaker himself had no authority to unilaterally disqualify a member.

At this stage, a Federal law officer informed the court that no by-elections were currently taking place in the Constituencies concerned and requested time until next week for preparation.

However, the court noted that election schedules had been issued for two constituencies and nomination papers were already being filed.

The court suggested two possible courses: sending the matter back to the ECP with instructions to hear all stakeholders and decide within a fixed timeframe, or issuing notices for an available bench to hear the case next week.

The petitioners’ counsel requested the court to first set aside the ECP’s disqualification order and then remit the matter to the Commission.

The court , however, noted that a decision could not be made without hearing all parties.

Later, on the petitioners’ request, the court issued notices for August 18, directing that the matter be heard by any available bench. The hearing was adjourned accordingly.