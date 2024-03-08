LHC Issues Notices On Plea Against Non-allocation Of Reserved Seats To SIC
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others for March 13 on a petition against non-allocation of reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
The single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the petition filed by SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza.
During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the ECP rejected SIC's plea for allotment of reserved seats and allocated disputed reserved seats to other parliamentary parties, adding that the decision was illegal and unconstitutional. He submitted that the election for president was scheduled to be held on March 9 and the candidates, elected on disputed reserved seats, would also likely cast their votes in it.
He pleaded with the court to restrain the candidates, elected on disputed reserved seats, from using any power. He also requested the court to direct the commission to allocate seats to SIC in the National Assembly and the provincial assembly as per its strength in the Punjab.
However, the court, after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents for March 13 and sought reply.
Earlier, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the matter as an objection case and removed two objections put by the registrar office but maintained the objection regarding jurisdiction. The court observed that the objection regarding jurisdiction would be reviewed on the judicial side.
