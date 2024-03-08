Open Menu

LHC Issues Notices On Plea Against Non-allocation Of Reserved Seats To SIC

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:59 PM

LHC issues notices on plea against non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others for March 13 on a petition against non-allocation of reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others for March 13 on a petition against non-allocation of reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the petition filed by SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the ECP rejected SIC's plea for allotment of reserved seats and allocated disputed reserved seats to other parliamentary parties, adding that the decision was illegal and unconstitutional. He submitted that the election for president was scheduled to be held on March 9 and the candidates, elected on disputed reserved seats, would also likely cast their votes in it.

He pleaded with the court to restrain the candidates, elected on disputed reserved seats, from using any power. He also requested the court to direct the commission to allocate seats to SIC in the National Assembly and the provincial assembly as per its strength in the Punjab.

However, the court, after recording initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents for March 13 and sought reply.

Earlier, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the matter as an objection case and removed two objections put by the registrar office but maintained the objection regarding jurisdiction. The court observed that the objection regarding jurisdiction would be reviewed on the judicial side.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Lahore High Court Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly March From Court

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

4 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

8 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

8 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

8 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

8 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

13 minutes ago
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

13 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

13 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

13 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

4 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

4 minutes ago
 Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with ri ..

Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan