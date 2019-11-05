UrduPoint.com
LHC Issues Notices To Federal, Provincial Govts On Plea Against Doctors Strike

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

LHC issues notices to federal, provincial govts on plea against doctors strike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Federal and provincial governments for Wednesday (Nov 6) on a petition seeking directions for action against doctors, who are observing strike and refusing to treat patients.

The court also directed the law officers for seeking instructions from the quarters concerned and ensure presence of a senior officer along with record from Specialized Heathcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department on the next date of hearing.

The court also directed Secretary SH&ME to ensure uninterrupted health services to the general public in the government hospitals, besides ensuring implementation of its directions in an identical matter earlier.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders on a petition, filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public-interest litigation firm.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique, on behalf of the petitioner-firm, argued that the doctors of government hospitals were observing strike for fulfilment of their demands and the protest was being led by Young Doctors Association.

He submitted that the patients were suffering due to unavailability of treatment at the hospitals in the wake of doctors' strike, which was a violation of their fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

He submitted that doctors were observing strike at the cost of patients and it was an act of criminal negligence that not only showed inefficiency of the doctors concerned but was also liable to be taken to task in view of Section 300 of the PPC.

The court was requested to issue directions for appropriate actions and proceedings against doctors concerned; otherwise, it would be a violation of Article 9 of the Constitutions as well as fundamental rights.

The court, after recording initial arguments issued notices to respondents for November 6 and sought reply.

