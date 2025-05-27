Open Menu

LHC Issues Notices To FIA On Sanam Javed’s Bail Plea In Defamatory Content Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case pertaining to alleged defamatory and derogatory content shared on social media targeting heads of state institutions.

Justice Farooq Haider, heading a single-member bench, heard the petition and directed the FIA to submit the complete case record at the next hearing.

During the proceedings, Sanam Javed’s counsel argued that his client, currently in judicial custody, was falsely implicated in the case.

He contended that the charges were baseless . The counsel also challenged a sessions court’s earlier decision rejecting Sanam Javed’s bail plea, requesting the high court to overturn the ruling and grant post-arrest bail.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the FIA and adjourned the hearing.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in Lahore had registered the case under Sections 20, 24, 24A, and 26A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, read with Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

