LHC Issues Notices To FIA On Sanam Javed’s Bail Plea In Defamatory Content Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case pertaining to alleged defamatory and derogatory content shared on social media targeting heads of state institutions.
Justice Farooq Haider, heading a single-member bench, heard the petition and directed the FIA to submit the complete case record at the next hearing.
During the proceedings, Sanam Javed’s counsel argued that his client, currently in judicial custody, was falsely implicated in the case.
He contended that the charges were baseless . The counsel also challenged a sessions court’s earlier decision rejecting Sanam Javed’s bail plea, requesting the high court to overturn the ruling and grant post-arrest bail.
Subsequently, the court issued notices to the FIA and adjourned the hearing.
The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in Lahore had registered the case under Sections 20, 24, 24A, and 26A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, read with Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Recent Stories
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APRNS thanks Punjab Govt for restoring IPL ads policy2 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices to FIA on Sanam Javed’s bail plea in defamatory content case2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Ferozewala gas leak incident2 minutes ago
-
SMIU receives accreditation for BS program of Environmental Sciences2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer golden chapter in Pakistan’s defence history: Chairman Senate2 minutes ago
-
Pulse teams guiding people on inheritance, map plans during door to door survey2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observe across Pakistan and AJK on 28 May2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four Injured after Children’s dispute2 minutes ago
-
Marketing is backbone of modern economy: CM Maryam2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs City Council meeting on water issues2 minutes ago
-
Public grievance redressal: Open Court held at DC office Quetta12 minutes ago
-
KU holds reference meeting for late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch12 minutes ago