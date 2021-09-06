UrduPoint.com

LHC Issues Notices To Persons Involved In Implanting Expired Stents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the parties involved in implanting expired stents to the heart patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The local lawyers, Rana Muhammad Sikandar and Farhat Manzoor, in their petitions, took the position that the health protection of citizens was the Primary responsibility of the government under the constitution.

Implanting expired stent could be dangerous for the heart patients, they stated.

The court was requested to take action against those responsible for planting expired stents to the heart patients and remove them from their posts.

The LHC issued notices to the parties and sought reply on Sept 24.

