UrduPoint.com

LHC Issues Notices To Punjab CM On Plea For Setting Aside His Election

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 09:40 PM

LHC issues notices to Punjab CM on plea for setting aside his election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for June 20 on a petition for setting aside his election as chief executive of the province.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan issued the notices on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs - Zainab Umar and two others.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioners' counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique submitted that election of Hamza Shehbaz was not fair as MPAs, supporting Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, were not allowed to cast their votes. He submitted that, after interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court, Hamza Shehbaz had lost majority.

However, an assistant advocate general Punjab raised objection on maintainability of the petition, saying that the petitioners, being parliamentarians could avail alternate remedy by moving no-confidence motion against Hamza Shehbaz.

He further submitted that the governor could ask Hamza Shehbaz to take vote of confidence. He submitted that the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court was still awaited and it could not be determined that the judgement would operate prospectively retrospectively without going through the same.

At this, the petitioners' counsel argued that the petition was maintainable as the matter was taken up with deputy speaker, before approaching the court, but no action was taken. He further submitted that the petitioners also approached Punjab chief secretary for withdrawing the notification of Hamza Shehbaz but to no avail.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and other respondents for June 20 and sought their responses. The court also issued notice to advocate general Punjab and sought assistance in the matter.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Vote Same June Court

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

5 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

5 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

5 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

5 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

7 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.