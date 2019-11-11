(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notice to secretary interior, IG prisons and others upon plea filed by Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking permission to meet with former President Asif Ali Zardari.Lahore High Court took up the case for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing, petitioner took the plea that Asif Ali Zardari is ill and imprisoned in Adiala Jail.Petitioner said that he wants to meet with Asif Ali Zardari but administration was not allowing him.He prayed that court should allow him to meet with Asif Ali Zardari.Court has issued notices to secretary interior, IG prisons and others upon the plea.