LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt of court

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the Lahore High Court observes that If the IG fails to appear, the court will issue an order.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court to Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan during a hearing related to PTI President Parvez Elahi's appearance in court.

During today's hearing of Qaisara's plea for Elahi's production in court, LHC's Justice Amjad Rafiq summoned Punjab IG Dr. Usman Anwar and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

The plea mentioned various respondents, including the Punjab police chief, CCPO, the caretaker government of Punjab, the provincial home secretary, DIG investigation, DIG operations, and SP Model Town. It requested that the respondents be directed to produce Elahi in court to assure the petitioner that her husband was not in illegal custody. It also asked for Elahi's release if the court determined he was in "unlawful custody."

At the beginning of the hearing, the court ordered IG Anwar and the CCPO to appear in person by 11 am. However, the government lawyer requested an extension until 2 pm.

Justice Rafiq observed, "If the IG fails to appear, the court will issue an order."

IG Anwar, along with Punjab Advocate General (AG) Khalid Ishaq, appeared in court a little after 2 pm. Justice Rafiq addressed them, saying, "The purpose for summoning you is to bring facts to light."

The Punjab AG clarified that he was not responsible for the actions of Islamabad police, stating, "I am only responsible for any contempt committed by my team." He expressed his commitment to thoroughly investigate the matter and requested more time from the court to submit a reply.

When asked about Elahi's whereabouts, both the official and AG Ishaq claimed to have no information.

The Punjab IG suggested that Islamabad police might have information about Elahi's location. The judge noted that Elahi was being held in Attock jail.

Elahi's lawyer, Latif Khosa, contested the Punjab IG's statement, calling it "based on lies." However, the IG maintained that Punjab police were unaware of Elahi's whereabouts.

Subsequently, the court issued a notice to the Islamabad IG, seeking an explanation from him regarding why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The court also directed the relevant district and sessions court judge to appear with Elahi.

In a separate contempt plea, the LHC sought responses from Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Imran Kishwar and DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi. This plea was filed by Qaisara, who accused the officials of flouting court orders and arresting her husband. The judge instructed the officials to submit their responses in court by 2 pm.

Earlier, Qaisara's lawyer Tariq Nasrullah Warraich stated that he was with PTI President Elahi on the day of his arrest. He recounted that the police had attempted to intercept Elahi's car on Mall Road and were later blocked by a group of "300 masked men" near Canal Road.

The judge inquired if the route was cleared in advance, to which Warraich mentioned that around "40 to 50" cars were following them. Three cars stopped Elahi's vehicle, all in civilian clothing.

The Punjab IG assured the court that both officers would appear before it when they returned.

Last Friday, Elahi was re-arrested by Islamabad police near his residence shortly after the LHC had ordered his release with a restraining order against any possible arrest by an agency or preventive detention.

During the incident, an Islamabad police team, with assistance from Lahore police, intercepted a white SUV in which Elahi and lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa were traveling. They forcefully moved Elahi into a white car without a license plate.

Footage of the arrest circulated widely on social media and drew condemnation from various quarters, including the Pakistan Bar Council.

The Islamabad police stated that the former chief minister was taken into custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Following his re-arrest, Elahi approached the Islamabad High Court for his release, while his wife, Qaisara Elahi, filed two pleas in the LHC. The pleas sought directions for relevant authorities to present Elahi in court and initiated contempt proceedings against Punjab police officials for "wilful disobedience."