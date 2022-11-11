UrduPoint.com

LHC Judge Asks CJ To Form Larger Bench On Plea Against Imran Khan's Disqualification

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:56 PM

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualification

Jabir Abbas, a resident of Mianwali, has challenged disqualification of the PTI Chairman by the ECP in his plea before Lahore High Court.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2022) The Lahore High Court on Friday asked the CJ LHC to form a larger bench to hear the plea challenging disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Sajid Mahmood Sethi took up the plea filed by Jabir Abbas, a resident of Mianwali.

Advocate Azhar Siddique represented the petitioner. He argued that ECP is not a court and it cannot disqualify lawmakers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan can take action on a declaration after 120 days not later than that, the applicant said. The LHC was asked to nullify the verdict of Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case as the ECP narrated the constitution ‘wrong’ in its verdict.

The plea further stated that if anything illegal has happened, the matter should be forwarded to the relevant authorities, and ECP cannot disqualify anyone.

After the initial hearing, LHC Judge Sajid Mahmood Sethi asked the chief justice to constitute a larger bench for the hearing of the case.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference, last month.

