LHC Judge Excuses To Hear Maryam's Plea For Return Of Her Passport

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2022 | 02:49 PM

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

The bench has returned the case to the LHC chief justice for forming another bench for hearing the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8ty, 2022) Justice AnwarulnHaq of the Lahore High Court (LHC) excused to hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking her passport back.

Justice Anwarul Haq excused from hearing the case after a two-member bench led by Justice Baqar Najafi of the LHC had to hear the proceedings.

The bench returned the case to the LHC chief justice for forming another bench for hearing the case.

PTI Vice-President Maryam Nawaz filed a petition in the LHC seeking the return of her passport.

She said that her passport has been in judicial custody for past four years.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter had submitted her passport to the court after it approved her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

