LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Capt Safdar petition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday referred a bail petition of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in assets beyond means inquiry to the LHC chief justice for fixing before another bench after a bench-member recused himself from hearing the petition.

The petition was fixed before the division bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural for hearing. However, at the start of proceedings, Justice Ghural recused himself from hearing the matter due to personal reasons.

Later, the bench referred the matter to the LHC chief justice for fixing it before another bench.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar on allegations of amassing assets beyond means. The bureau had summoned him on March 10 with a direction to present the record of all properties in his name and his family members.

However, Capt Safdar challenged the notice before the LHC and sought pre-arrest bail in the matter. The LHC had granted him interim pre-arrest bail.